Gradient AI Laun

Laun hjá Gradient AI eru á bilinu $122,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $185,000 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Gradient AI. Síðast uppfært: 10/19/2025

Gagnafræðingur
Median $185K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $122K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$183K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Gradient AI er Gagnafræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $185,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Gradient AI er $182,580.

