Grabango Laun

Laun hjá Grabango eru á bilinu $65,325 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Information Technologist (IT) í neðri kantinum til $210,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Grabango. Síðast uppfært: 10/19/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $210K
Information Technologist (IT)
$65.3K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$141K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Grabango er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $210,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Grabango er $140,700.

