Godrej Laun

Launasvið Godrej eru frá $5,923 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $75,375 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Godrej. Síðast uppfært: 8/11/2025

$160K

Viðskiptaþróun
$75.4K
Gagnagreinir
$5.9K
Mannauðsmál
$12.5K

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Godrej is Viðskiptaþróun at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $75,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Godrej is $12,532.

