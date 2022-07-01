Fyrirtækjaskrá
Glowforge Laun

Laun hjá Glowforge eru á bilinu $161,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $447,225 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Glowforge. Síðast uppfært: 10/19/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $161K
Markaðsmál
$192K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Vörustjóri
$447K
Verkefnastjóri
$169K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Glowforge er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $447,225. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Glowforge er $192,135.

Önnur úrræði