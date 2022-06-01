Fyrirtækjaskrá
Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Laun

Laun hjá Genuine Parts eru á bilinu $51,131 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $203,975 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Genuine Parts. Síðast uppfært: 9/1/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $100K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $185K
Þjónustuver
$51.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$67.8K
Lögfræði
$169K
Markaðsmál
$154K
Vöruhönnuður
$80.4K
Ráðningaraðili
$112K
Lausnaarkitekt
$204K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Genuine Parts er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $203,975. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Genuine Parts er $112,200.

