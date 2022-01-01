Fyrirtækjaskrá
General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Information Technology Laun

Laun hjá General Dynamics Information Technology eru á bilinu $75,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Netöryggissérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $164,175 fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá General Dynamics Information Technology. Síðast uppfært: 9/13/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $112K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Netkerfiverkfræðingur

Kerfiverkfræðingur

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $155K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $75K

Gagnafræðingur
Median $143K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $133K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $91K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $100K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $146K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$152K
Vörustjóri
$91.5K
Verkefnastjóri
$117K
Ráðningaraðili
$98.9K
Tækniforritstjóri
$164K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at General Dynamics Information Technology is Tækniforritstjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Dynamics Information Technology is $117,300.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá General Dynamics Information Technology

Önnur úrræði