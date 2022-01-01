Fyrirtækjaskrá
Garmin Laun

Launasvið Garmin eru frá $3,575 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $258,700 fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Garmin. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Framleiðsluhugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Netverkfræðingur

Kerfisverkfræðingur

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $113K

Innbyggður vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $55.6K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $86K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $110K
Viðskiptagreinir
Median $91K
Viðskiptaþróun
$65.7K
Starfsmannastjóri
$201K
Þjónustusvið
$91.3K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$166K
Gagnavísindamaður
$259K
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$64.8K
Fjármálagreinir
$56.7K
Mannauðsmál
$3.6K
Iðnaðarhönnuður
$71.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$69.1K
Vörustjóri
$96.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$75.4K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$127K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$56.7K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Garmin er Gagnavísindamaður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $258,700. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Garmin er $91,000.

