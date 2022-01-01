Fyrirtækjaskrá
FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Laun

Launasvið FTI Consulting eru frá $87,435 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri enda til $362,500 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá FTI Consulting. Síðast uppfært: 8/15/2025

$160K

Stjórnunarráðgjafi
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
Endurskoðandi
$87.4K
Viðskiptagreinir
$189K

Gagnagreinir
$101K
Mannauðsmál
$90.5K
Markaðsmál
$153K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$96K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá FTI Consulting er Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the L5 level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $362,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá FTI Consulting er $135,188.

