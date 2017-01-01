Fyrirtækjaskrá
Front Row
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Front Row sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Founded in 1846, 鷹觜建設株式会社 (Takahashi Construction Co., Ltd.) is a premier construction firm headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo. With over 175 years of excellence, we blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. Our foundation rests on three core values: respect for stakeholders, trust in our relationships, and appreciation for our heritage. We specialize in delivering comprehensive construction solutions that create meaningful value for our clients while contributing to Japan's architectural landscape. Our legacy of quality continues to shape the future of construction excellence.

    frontrowgroup.com
    Vefsíða
    417
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Front Row

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Pinterest
    • Spotify
    • Amazon
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði