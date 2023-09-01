Fyrirtækjaskrá
FPL
FPL Laun

Laun hjá FPL eru á bilinu $64,675 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $160,800 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá FPL. Síðast uppfært: 9/4/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $67.6K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$111K
Stjórnunarverkfræðingur
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gagnafræðingur
$64.7K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$103K
Verkefnastjóri
$161K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá FPL er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $160,800. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá FPL er $86,915.

