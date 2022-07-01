Fyrirtækjaskrá
Foresight Sports
Foresight Sports Laun

Laun hjá Foresight Sports eru á bilinu $105,525 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $132,600 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Foresight Sports. Síðast uppfært: 9/13/2025

$160K

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$118K
Verkefnastjóri
$133K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$106K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Foresight Sports er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $132,600. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Foresight Sports er $117,585.

