ExxonMobil Laun

Laun hjá ExxonMobil eru á bilinu $1,547 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $290,000 fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ExxonMobil. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Vélaverkfræðingur
CL23 $110K
CL24 $121K
CL25 $130K
CL26 $195K
CL27 $247K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
CL23 $110K
CL24 $133K
CL25 $162K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $230K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Rannsóknarfræðingur

Efnaverkfræðingur
CL22 $104K
CL23 $135K
CL25 $133K
CL26 $187K

Ferliverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
CL24 $126K
CL26 $197K
Verkefnastjóri
CL23 $118K
CL27 $214K
Tækniforritstjóri
CL26 $182K
CL28 $290K
Viðskiptaþróun
Median $200K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $35.8K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $108K
Markaðsmál
Median $237K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $120K
Byggingaverkfræðingur
Median $231K
Endurskoðandi
$17.6K
Lífverkfræðingur
$136K
Viðskiptarekstur
$114K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$139K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$1.5K
Stjórnunarverkfræðingur
$171K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$26K
Rafverkfræðingur
$164K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$18.4K
Jarðfræðiverkfræðingur
$169K
Mannauður
$3.5K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$38.8K
Markaðsrekstur
$149K
Forritstjóri
$181K
Sala
$93.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$115K
Lausnaarkitekt
$43.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ExxonMobil er Tækniforritstjóri at the CL28 level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $290,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá ExxonMobil er $134,342.

