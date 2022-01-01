Fyrirtækjaskrá
Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Laun

Laun hjá Extreme Networks eru á bilinu $97,013 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $243,775 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Extreme Networks. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
Þjónustuver
$97K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$114K

Markaðsmál
$166K
Vöruhönnuður
$211K
Vörustjóri
$133K
Forritstjóri
$176K
Sala
$244K
Söluverkfræðingur
$192K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $195K
Tækniforritstjóri
$147K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Extreme Networks er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $243,775. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Extreme Networks er $156,225.

