Evonik Laun

Launasvið Evonik eru frá $76,108 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í neðri enda til $159,120 fyrir Rekstrarstjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Evonik. Síðast uppfært: 8/11/2025

$160K

Rekstrarstjóri
$159K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$87.4K
Stýritæknifræðingur
$126K

Markaðsmál
$144K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$80.4K
Lausnarhönnuður
$76.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Evonik er Rekstrarstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $159,120. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Evonik er $106,651.

