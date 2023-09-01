Fyrirtækjaskrá
Evertz
Evertz Laun

Laun hjá Evertz eru á bilinu $39,407 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Information Technologist (IT) í neðri kantinum til $84,500 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Evertz. Síðast uppfært: 10/20/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Junior Software Engineer $55.4K
Software Engineer $64.1K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $84.5K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$55.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Information Technologist (IT)
$39.4K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Evertz er Lausnaarkitekt með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $84,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Evertz er $55,440.

