Fyrirtækjaskrá
Eva.guru
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Eva.guru sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Eva is an AI-powered optimization platform for Amazon sellers that helps maximize profits and grow substantially. It offers services such as pricing management, Amazon advertising, store management, inventory management, FBA reimbursement, and 3PL logistics. The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, and it was created by Amazon sellers Hai Mag and Barry Guze. Eva's technology is blended with Silicon Valley expertise and Artificial Intelligence to help sellers succeed in the competitive Amazon marketplace.

    https://eva.guru
    Vefsíða
    2019
    Stofnár
    126
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Eva.guru

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði