EssenceMediacom
EssenceMediacom Laun

Laun hjá EssenceMediacom eru á bilinu $16,957 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri kantinum til $296,510 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá EssenceMediacom. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Markaðsmál
Median $130K
Lífverkfræðingur
$142K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$114K

Gagnafræðistjóri
$133K
Markaðsrekstur
$46.4K
Vörustjóri
$142K
Verkefnastjóri
$17K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$50.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$171K
Lausnaarkitekt
$297K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá EssenceMediacom er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $296,510. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá EssenceMediacom er $131,300.

