EquiLend
EquiLend Laun

Laun hjá EquiLend eru á bilinu $6,472 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri kantinum til $119,400 fyrir Lögfræði í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá EquiLend. Síðast uppfært: 9/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $17.5K
Lögfræði
$119K
Verkefnastjóri
$6.5K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$35.7K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

EquiLend में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका Lögfræði at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $119,400 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
EquiLend में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $26,584 है।

