Fyrirtækjaskrá
eQ Technologic
eQ Technologic Laun

Laun hjá eQ Technologic eru á bilinu $21,310 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $88,896 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá eQ Technologic. Síðast uppfært: 9/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $28.9K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
$21.3K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$88.9K

Lausnaarkitekt
$53.2K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at eQ Technologic is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $88,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eQ Technologic is $41,087.

