Fyrirtækjaskrá
Enfusion
Enfusion Laun

Laun hjá Enfusion eru á bilinu $50,113 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri kantinum til $120,750 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Enfusion. Síðast uppfært: 9/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $121K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Endurskoðandi
$116K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$90.3K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$61K
Verkefnastjóri
$50.1K
Tækniforritstjóri
$78.4K
Tæknirithöfundur
$67.3K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Enfusion er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $120,750. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Enfusion er $78,390.

