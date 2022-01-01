Fyrirtækjaskrá
Ellucian Laun

Laun hjá Ellucian eru á bilinu $35,930 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $151,443 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ellucian. Síðast uppfært: 9/4/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $100K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $98K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$35.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Verkefnastjóri
$104K
Sala
$151K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$41.1K
Algengar spurningar

