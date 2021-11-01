Fyrirtækjaskrá
ECS Laun

Laun hjá ECS eru á bilinu $7,236 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $226,125 fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ECS. Síðast uppfært: 9/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $85K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$141K

Gagnafræðistjóri
$151K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$89.6K
Markaðsmál
$102K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$7.2K
Forritstjóri
$118K
Verkefnastjóri
$64.7K
Lausnaarkitekt
$181K
Tækniforritstjóri
$226K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at ECS is Tækniforritstjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ECS is $117,600.

