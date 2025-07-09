Fyrirtækjaskrá
DSTA
DSTA Laun

Launasvið DSTA eru frá $60,214 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $156,800 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá DSTA. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $75K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
$60.2K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$73.6K

Verkefnastjóri
$127K
Verkefnastjóri
$157K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$81.9K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$111K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$124K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Völdu störf

