Drizly
Drizly Laun

Launasvið Drizly eru frá $132,660 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $351,750 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Drizly. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $170K
Vörustjóri
Median $225K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $261K

Gagnavísindastjóri
$352K
Gagnavísindamaður
$133K
Markaðsrekstur
$246K
Vöruhönnuður
$162K
Sala
$234K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Drizly is Gagnavísindastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drizly is $229,413.

