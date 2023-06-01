Fyrirtækjaskrá
Driveroo
    Driveroo is a mobile fleet management solution that helps drivers and operators save time and increase accuracy with vehicle inspections and fleet work processes. It streamlines fleet operations, improves fleet availability, and cuts operating costs for companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets. Driveroo's visual workflows are a next-generation breakthrough from paper and digital forms, and it is rapidly gaining traction with companies looking for an easy, affordable, and fast fleet management solution.

    http://Driveroo.com
    2016
    58
    $10M-$50M
