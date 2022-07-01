DrFirst Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Launasvið DrFirst eru frá $113,565 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $189,050 fyrir Mannauðsmál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá DrFirst. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Viðskiptagreinir
$184K
Mannauðsmál
$189K
Vörustjóri
$114K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$172K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at DrFirst is Mannauðsmál at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DrFirst is $177,619.

Önnur úrræði