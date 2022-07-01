Fyrirtækjaskrá
Drata Laun

Laun hjá Drata eru á bilinu $101,584 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $242,676 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Drata. Síðast uppfært: 9/9/2025

$160K

Mannauður
$188K
Markaðsmál
$173K
Vöruhönnuður
$139K

Verkefnastjóri
$140K
Sala
$102K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$243K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Drata is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,676. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drata is $156,770.

