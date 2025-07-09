Fyrirtækjaskrá
Drager
Drager Laun

Launasvið Drager eru frá $51,270 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $168,840 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Drager. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Vélaverkfræðingur
$123K
Vörustjóri
$169K
Verkefnastjóri
$51.3K

Sala
$88.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$86.4K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$90.8K
Lausnarhönnuður
$106K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Drager is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drager is $90,847.

