DP World
DP World Laun

Launasvið DP World eru frá $22,984 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónusturektur í neðri enda til $108,463 fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Vörustjóri
Median $77.8K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $78.9K

Þjónusturektur
$23K
Gagnagreinir
$46.6K
Iðnaðarhönnuður
$81.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$37.3K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$108K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$41.4K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá DP World er Tæknileg verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $108,463. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá DP World er $51,808.

