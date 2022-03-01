Fyrirtækjaskrá
Dow Laun

Launasvið Dow eru frá $34,354 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $417,900 fyrir Fjármálagreinir í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Dow. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $103K

Rannsóknarvísindamaður

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $125K

Framleiðsluverkfræðingur

Efnaverkfræðingur
Median $104K

Rannsóknarsérfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $164K
Endurskoðandi
$72.6K
Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$107K
Viðskiptagreinir
$103K
Fyrirtækjaþróun
$95.7K
Gagnagreinir
$45.3K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$164K
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$111K
Fjármálagreinir
$418K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$130K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$80.4K
Efnisverkfræðingur
$139K
Vöruhönnuður
$34.4K
Vörustjóri
$279K
Verkefnastjóri
$116K
Sala
$80.6K
Lausnarhönnuður
$209K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$61.1K
Algengar spurningar

