Fyrirtækjaskrá
DoubleVerify
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

DoubleVerify Laun

Launasvið DoubleVerify eru frá $67,609 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í neðri enda til $340,290 fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá DoubleVerify. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $208K
Vörustjóri
Median $170K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $255K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Endurskoðandi
$113K
Viðskiptagreinir
$67.6K
Gagnagreinir
$108K
Gagnavísindamaður
$249K
Mannauðsmál
$113K
Vöruhönnuður
$194K
Verkefnastjóri
$143K
Sala
$136K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$340K
UX rannsakandi
$111K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá DoubleVerify er Tæknileg verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $340,290. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá DoubleVerify er $142,722.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir DoubleVerify

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • QuinStreet
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • ServiceNow
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði