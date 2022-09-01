Fyrirtækjaskrá
Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith Laun

Launasvið Dotdash Meredith eru frá $80,400 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Netöryggissérfræðingur í neðri enda til $162,180 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Dotdash Meredith. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $144K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $145K
Markaðsmál
$141K

Markaðsrekstur
$141K
Vöruhönnuður
$162K
Verkefnastjóri
$126K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$80.4K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$123K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Dotdash Meredith er Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $162,180. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Dotdash Meredith er $140,700.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Dotdash Meredith

Önnur úrræði