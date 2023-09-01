Fyrirtækjaskrá
Dojo
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Dojo Laun

Launasvið Dojo eru frá $66,060 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $154,726 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Dojo. Síðast uppfært: 8/17/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $129K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $155K
Gagnavísindamaður
$89.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$66.1K
Vöruhönnuður
$107K
Vörustjóri
$117K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Dojo is Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar with a yearly total compensation of $154,726. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dojo is $111,917.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Dojo

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði