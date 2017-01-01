Fyrirtækjaskrá
DLZ
Helstu innsýn
    • Um

    Premier engineering and design firm delivering innovative solutions across engineering, architectural, and construction sectors. With a reputation built on technical excellence and unwavering integrity, we transform complex challenges into sustainable outcomes. Our team of industry experts partners with clients to create thoughtful designs that enhance communities and improve lives. From concept to completion, we're committed to exceptional service, environmental responsibility, and creating lasting value for all stakeholders.

    dlz.com
    Vefsíða
    1946
    Stofnár
    903
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    Höfuðstöðvar

