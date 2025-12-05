Fyrirtækjaskrá
Depop
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri

  • Öll Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri laun

Depop Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri Laun

Miðgildi Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri launapakka in United Kingdom hjá Depop er samtals £181K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Depop. Síðast uppfært: 12/5/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Samtals á ári
$244K
Stig
M3
Grunnlaun
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Bónus
$21.4K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
1 Ár
Ár reynsla
10 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Depop?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf

Leggja til

Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri hjá Depop in United Kingdom er árleg heildarlaun upp á £191,412. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Depop fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri hlutverkið in United Kingdom er £177,572.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Depop

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Jane
  • Tradesy
  • Daily Harvest
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Freshly
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/depop/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.