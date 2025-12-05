Department of Homeland Security Áætlunarstjóri Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Department of Homeland Security
Miðgildi Áætlunarstjóri launapakka in United States hjá Department of Homeland Security er samtals $179K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Department of Homeland Security.

Miðgildi launa
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
Samtals á ári
$179K
Stig
Grunnlaun
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$4K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
11+ Ár
Ár reynsla
11+ Ár
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Áætlunarstjóri hjá Department of Homeland Security in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $226,900. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Department of Homeland Security fyrir Áætlunarstjóri hlutverkið in United States er $178,000.

