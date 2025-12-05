Dentsu Markaðsrekstur Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Miðgildi Markaðsrekstur launapakka in United States hjá Dentsu er samtals $105K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Dentsu. Síðast uppfært: 12/5/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Dentsu
Marketing Operations
hidden
Samtals á ári
$105K
Stig
hidden
Grunnlaun
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
0-1 Ár
Ár reynsla
5-10 Ár
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Markaðsrekstur hjá Dentsu in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $180,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Dentsu fyrir Markaðsrekstur hlutverkið in United States er $105,000.

