Delta Electronics Laun

Laun hjá Delta Electronics eru á bilinu $16,027 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $153,000 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Delta Electronics. Síðast uppfært: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $45.8K

Netkerfisverkfræðingur

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $49.5K
Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $36K

Rafverkfræðingur
Median $49.6K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $41.8K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $62.2K
Mannauður
$90.5K
Markaðsrekstur
$35.3K
Vörustjóri
$16K
Áætlunarstjóri
$52.7K
Verkefnisstjóri
$51.5K
Sala
$153K
Söluverkfræðingur
$149K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$63.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Delta Electronics er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $153,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Delta Electronics er $50,577.

