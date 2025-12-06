Dell Technologies UX Rannsakandi Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Dell Technologies
Miðgildi UX Rannsakandi launapakka in United States hjá Dell Technologies er samtals $177K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Dell Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 12/6/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
Samtals á ári
$177K
Stig
L8
Grunnlaun
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$15K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
10 Ár
Ár reynsla
10 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Dell Technologies?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

33.3%

ÁR 1

33.3%

ÁR 2

33.3%

ÁR 3

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Dell Technologies eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)



Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir UX Rannsakandi hjá Dell Technologies in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $191,680. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Dell Technologies fyrir UX Rannsakandi hlutverkið in United States er $175,574.

Önnur úrræði

