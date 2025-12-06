Dell Technologies Vöruhönnuður Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Vöruhönnuður kjör in United States hjá Dell Technologies eru á bilinu $115K á year fyrir L5 til $213K á year fyrir L9. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $130K.

Meðaltal Laun eftir Þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
Product Designer I
L5
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Product Designer II
L6
$113K
$109K
$714
$3.4K
Senior Product Designer
L7
$157K
$143K
$4.3K
$10K
Principal Designer
L8
$157K
$141K
$5.8K
$10K
Skoða 1 Fleiri þrep
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

33.3%

ÁR 1

33.3%

ÁR 2

33.3%

ÁR 3

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Dell Technologies eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)



Titlar sem eru innifaldir

Notendaupplifunarhönnuður

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Vöruhönnuður hjá Dell Technologies in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $221,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Dell Technologies fyrir Vöruhönnuður hlutverkið in United States er $130,000.

Önnur úrræði

