Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Endurskoðandi Laun

Endurskoðandi kjör in United States hjá Dell Technologies eru samtals $112K á year fyrir L7. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Dell Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 12/6/2025

Meðaltal heildarlauna

$105K - $123K
United States
Venjulegt bil
Mögulegt bil
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Venjulegt bil
Mögulegt bil
Meðaltal Laun eftir Þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
L5
L6
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
Ávinnslutímaáætlun

33.3%

ÁR 1

33.3%

ÁR 2

33.3%

ÁR 3

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Dell Technologies eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)



Titlar sem eru innifaldir

Tæknibókari

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Endurskoðandi hjá Dell Technologies in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $136,305. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Dell Technologies fyrir Endurskoðandi hlutverkið in United States er $97,860.

