Dell Technologies Endurskoðandi Laun

Endurskoðandi kjör in United States hjá Dell Technologies eru samtals $112K á year fyrir L7. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Dell Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 12/6/2025
Meðaltal heildarlauna
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
ÁR 1
33.3%
ÁR 2
33.3%
ÁR 3
Hjá Dell Technologies eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
33.3% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
