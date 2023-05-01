Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cyclica
Cyclica Laun

Laun hjá Cyclica eru á bilinu $75,282 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $85,315 fyrir Information Technologist (IT) í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cyclica. Síðast uppfært: 10/19/2025

Gagnafræðingur
$80.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85.3K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$75.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Cyclica er Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $85,315. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Cyclica er $80,675.

