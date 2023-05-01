Fyrirtækjaskrá
Crossover Health
Crossover Health Laun

Launasvið Crossover Health eru frá $39,322 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $154,350 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $145K
Þjónustusvið
$39.3K
Markaðsmál
$110K

Vöruhönnuður
$154K
Algengar spurningar

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Crossover Health es Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $154,350. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Crossover Health es $127,723.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Crossover Health

Önnur úrræði