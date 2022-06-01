Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cricut
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Cricut Laun

Laun hjá Cricut eru á bilinu $109,450 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $266,325 fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cricut. Síðast uppfært: 9/3/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$109K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$266K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Gagnafræðingur
$118K
Markaðsmál
$115K
Vöruhönnuður
$141K
Vörustjóri
$190K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Cricut er Gagnafræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $266,325. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Cricut er $141,290.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Cricut

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Whirlpool
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði