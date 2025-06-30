Fyrirtækjaskrá
Creditas
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Creditas Laun

Launasvið Creditas eru frá $42,915 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $114,447 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Creditas. Síðast uppfært: 8/24/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $47.5K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
$114K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$42.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Creditas is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,447. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Creditas is $47,491.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Creditas

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði