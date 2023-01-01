Fyrirtækjaskrá
Credit Agricole
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Credit Agricole Laun

Laun hjá Credit Agricole eru á bilinu $30,815 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $191,100 fyrir Fjárfestingarbankastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Credit Agricole. Síðast uppfært: 9/12/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnafræðingur
Median $70.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $44.9K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$45.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Viðskiptaþróun
$40.4K
Mannauður
$35.7K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$180K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$191K
Lögfræði
$79.5K
Vörustjóri
$127K
Verkefnastjóri
$62.5K
Sala
$30.8K
Lausnaarkitekt
$47.2K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Credit Agricole er Fjárfestingarbankastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $191,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Credit Agricole er $54,842.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Credit Agricole

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Roblox
  • Square
  • SoFi
  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði