    Too often, health care is a source of frustration instead of a path to healing. The system can be inefficient, costly and difficult to navigate.At CCNC, we are changing the health care experience by changing the way health care is delivered. We strongly believe that the best system is rooted in the communities it serves. We know that efforts directed by doctors and focused on local patients make quality care more efficient and cost-effective.Through our public-private partnership, we have united regional networks of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, hospitals, health departments, social service agencies and other community organizations. These professionals work together to provide cooperative, coordinated care through the Medical Home model. This approach matches each patient with a primary care physician who leads a health care team that addresses the patient’s health needs. In NC, physician-driven, patient-centered care benefits more than 6,000 providers, 1.6 million patients and 9 million taxpayers.

    communitycarenc.org
    2013
    450
    $50M-$100M
