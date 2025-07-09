Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cognigy
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Cognigy Laun

Laun hjá Cognigy eru á bilinu $67,017 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $95,337 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cognigy. Síðast uppfært: 9/5/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $93.8K
Vörustjóri
$67K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$95.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cognigy هي Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $95,337. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cognigy هو $93,765.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Cognigy

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Spotify
  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði