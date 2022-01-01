Fyrirtækjaskrá
Codecademy
Codecademy Laun

Launasvið Codecademy eru frá $32,609 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $189,647 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Codecademy. Síðast uppfært: 8/9/2025

$160K

Rekstrarmál
$124K
Gagnavísindamaður
$146K
Markaðsmál
$190K

Vöruhönnuður
$161K
Vörustjóri
$119K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$168K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$32.6K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $187K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Codecademy er Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $189,647. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Codecademy er $153,263.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Codecademy

