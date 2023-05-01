Fyrirtækjaskrá
CloudSphere
Helstu innsýn
    CloudSphere offers a Cyber Asset Management solution that combines budgetary and migration assessments into a single step, saving time and money. The solution automates continuous discovery and business service grouping, including scanning for an accurate view of the IT estate. CloudSphere provides actionable insights through intelligent interactive dashboards for optimization, compliance, and security. The solution helps accelerate cloud transformations, optimize cloud operations, and reduce migration risk. The unique solution provides all the necessary information for successful migrations through continuously updated dashboards.

    https://cloudsphere.com
    Vefsíða
    2020
    Stofnár
    126
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

